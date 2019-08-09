UAB football player changes jersey number in memory of former player Greg Bryant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From Mortimer Jordan High School to UAB, running back Spencer Brown has always worn the jersey number 28.
“Coach just gave me 28, this is my first time playing high school I got to make a name for myself so 28 just stuck with me,” said Brown, a UAB running back.
28 is a number that has brought Brown success over the past six years. From becoming an All-American to a C-USA Championship MVP, Brown enters his junior year 261 yards shy of becoming UAB’s career rushing leader. But this year isn’t about the number of yards Brown hopes to rack up on the football field, it’s about the new number he’s wearing on his jersey in honor of former teammate Greg Bryant.
“Me and Lucius Stanley, another running back, talked about it at two in the morning and it randomly popped in my head and he said let’s do it for Greg, you have to wear number four,” Spencer Brown said.
Greg Bryant was a UAB running back who was shot and killed in his home state of Florida back in 2016. Although Brown never knew him personally, his work ethic and dedication to the sport is something that has stuck with him.
“Now that I’m wearing that number, I have to attack every day at practice like he did. I never knew him personally, but I knew they said he always gave 100 percent in everything that he did," added Brown. This is the first time Brown has changed his jersey number since high school, but he knows he’s playing for more than himself.
“He never got the chance to run, but he deserved it, I’m going to try my best to run for the both of us," said Brown.
Bryant never played a game at UAB, but on August 29th when UAB opens the season against Alabama State, Brown will give him that chance.
“Hopefully his dad will be watching and I hope I can make him proud," added Brown.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.