Northport man arrested on charges of possessing obscene material

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Sgt. Trent Kempster of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force said good police work put them on the trail of 71-year-old William David Prince.
Prince is charged with 12 counts of possessing obscene material of someone under the age of 17 years old.
“Got some information a few months ago. Started looking into it, gathered more facts about it, and we were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence,” Kempster explained.
That residence is a home on Harborview Lane in Northport. Court documents in the case against Prince claimed authorities found videos or images involving minors on a laptop and an external hard drive.
“We did some initial forensics of the electronics that were recovered. We made the initial 12 charges and we expect further charges," Kempster said.
Prince is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds totaling $180,000.
