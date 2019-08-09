Moon, Jupiter, Saturn align in southern sky this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for an astronomical spectacle this weekend as the moon, Jupiter and Saturn align in the night sky.
Jupiter, which is the second brightest planet in the sky after Venus, will become visible in the sky at dusk Friday. It will remain visible through Saturday morning, according to earthsky.org. Saturn will also appear to the east of Jupiter after sunset and will be visible till dawn.
To spot the planets, look just above the southern horizon Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
Friday night, the moon will appear to the left of Jupiter, then between the two planets on Saturday. On Sunday, the moon will be to the right on Saturn.
Good news! Skies look to be mostly clear on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights so viewing across WAVE Country be great. Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team here.
