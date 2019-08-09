Legion FC President & GM Jay Heaps discusses incredible career and explains love for Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jay Heaps has nearly done it all in the soccer world.
The New Hampshire native had a lengthy MLS career, played for the U.S. national team, coached in the MLS, commentated MLS games and is currently President and General Manager of Birmingham Legion FC. Not bad for a guy who graduated from college only 20 years ago.
Heaps’ rise to being well-known in soccer started during his days at Duke. As a Blue Devil, he was first team All-ACC four times and a finalist for the Hermann Award three times - winning the national player of the year award his senior year. And while Heaps was constantly successful on the pitch, he also played basketball for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Heaps was drafted in the 1999 MLS College Draft by Miami Fusion. He won Rookie of the Year the following season and was named an MLS all-star in his second professional year. Heaps played most of his career with his hometown team, the New England Revolution, where he played from 2001-09.
Several months before announcing his retirement in late 2009, Heaps received his first call-up to play for the U.S. national team. He had four appearances for the red, white and blue.
Heaps took a break from soccer following his retirement, working for Morgan Stanley for a year. He also served as the color commentator for a season before taking over as the team’s coach in late 2011. The highlight of Heaps’ coaching career came in 2014 when New England appeared in the MLS Cup.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.