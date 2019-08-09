Jefferson County planning security upgrades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the week following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, Jefferson County is already in the process of upgrading security. While people who enter any Jefferson County Courthouse go through metal detectors and are checked every day, the violence of last weekend only increases the concern to keep the courthouses safe.
“You can’t imagine it happening, but we are going to make sure we are be prepared as best we can for the worst.” Cal Markert, Deputy County Manager said.
The county has its own security officers. There are bailiffs who work in the courtrooms. The county was recently asked to increase security to help secure the courtrooms for the judges, their staff and others.
“We are about to propose changing out the technology a little bit, so we can control the doors a little bit better.” Markert said.
There are currently mag locks on the the judge’s office, county commissioners and other county department offices which can be locked out keep out intruders.
This technology upgrade will also include an improved surveillance system. There are video cameras in the courthouses, monitored by a control center in the basement.
“We have currently surveillance thought the courthouse. Monitors are in place that’s in good shape. There is another technology we are going to use in some at risk places.” Markert said.
The county already has a communication system to notify employees of any threat by email or text. Markert said of course despite all of these steps, they are counting on anyone visiting the courthouses or satellite courthouses to report anything or anyone suspicious.
