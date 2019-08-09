Homewood Gourmet: Creamy Chicken and Tasso Pasta

August 9, 2019 at 9:36 AM CDT - Updated August 9 at 9:36 AM

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

4 cups sliced button mushrooms

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup finely chopped tasso ham

1/2 cup chopped green onion bottoms (white part only)

1 teaspoon chopped fresh garlic

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups cooked and sliced chicken

5 cups cooked penne pasta

1/4 cup chopped green onion tops (green part only)

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese, divided

Directions:

Heat the oil and butter in a large sauté pan with deep sides over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, salt and pepper and cook, stirring frequently for 10 minutes or until the mushrooms are lightly browned. Add the tasso ham and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the green onion bottoms and garlic and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes or until onions begin to soften.

Add the cream to the pan and bring to a simmer. Allow the cream to simmer for 3 to 4 minutes or until slightly reduced. Add the chicken and pasta and cook for 2 minutes or until warmed through. Remove from the heat and add the green onion tops and half of the parmesan cheese. Divide the pasta dish evenly between 6 serving dishes and top each with several teaspoons of the remaining parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.)

