Homewood Gourmet: Creamy Chicken and Tasso Pasta

Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
4 cups sliced button mushrooms
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 cup finely chopped tasso ham
1/2 cup chopped green onion bottoms (white part only)
1 teaspoon chopped fresh garlic
2 cups heavy cream
2 cups cooked and sliced chicken
5 cups cooked penne pasta
1/4 cup chopped green onion tops (green part only)
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese, divided
Directions:
Heat the oil and butter in a large sauté pan with deep sides over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, salt and pepper and cook, stirring frequently for 10 minutes or until the mushrooms are lightly browned. Add the tasso ham and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the green onion bottoms and garlic and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes or until onions begin to soften.
Add the cream to the pan and bring to a simmer. Allow the cream to simmer for 3 to 4 minutes or until slightly reduced. Add the chicken and pasta and cook for 2 minutes or until warmed through. Remove from the heat and add the green onion tops and half of the parmesan cheese. Divide the pasta dish evenly between 6 serving dishes and top each with several teaspoons of the remaining parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.)
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.