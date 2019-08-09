Glencoe welcomes home young cancer survivor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and residents throughout Glencoe welcome home a very special little girl.
Rozlyn Greene was diagnosed with a blood cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, late last year. Since then she has spent much of her time valiantly fighting at Children’s Hospital.
She was discharged from Children’s at 1 p.m. Friday and met by escort of deputies from Etowah County, and police officers from Gadsden, Southside and Glencoe.
The escort of fire trucks, police cars and deputy cars escorted her by restaurants, doctor’s offices and all three of Glencoe’s public schools, where children waving streamers greeted her.
Her brother Kegan gave her balloons when the white SUV carrying Rozlyn stopped at Glencoe Elementary School.
We asked Rozlyn how she felt about the big homecoming and she simply answered, "Good."
"We're just blessed. Everybody cares about us. We're just, I can't say enough," her father, Ben Greene, told us.
"Well, this is just what Glencoe does. You know, I've grown up here and I'm back at work here, and it never fails that everybody comes out to support their own," said Kimberly Ginn, the school counselor at Glencoe Elementary.
Signs all over town--even at city hall and the iconic Big Chief Restaurant--also welcomed Rozlyn home. A sign that said "Go Rozlyn!" was spotted as far away as the Ashville exit off I-59.
The escort took her back to her family’s house in Tillison Bend.
