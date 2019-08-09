As football pads go on at Hueytown HS, the sky’s the limit for the Golden Gophers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The anticipation is over for high school football teams in the state of Alabama as the first day of full pads is taking place.
At Hueytown High School, the Golden Gophers, fresh off a region title last year, have their sights set on even bigger things with highly touted running back Roydell Williams set to run wild his senior season.
“No question Roydell is a good one,” said Hueytown Head Football Coach Greg Patterson. “However, it takes more than just one guy to to win at this league, and we will have to play as a team to reach our full potential.”
Williams says he is seeking 2,000 yards rushing this season. As a University of Alabama commit, he has the talent to run that far. Hueytown opens the regular season Aug. 23 vs Homewood.
Sideline also begins its 31st season that night airing for the first time in 2019 at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.