FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a hot, muggy weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s. It is very warm and muggy. If you saw rain yesterday, we can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few areas. Make sure you have your low beams on if you encounter dense fog. We continue to watch the same weather pattern evolve today similar to the past several days. Clusters of storms to our northwest will travel to the southeast sparking up showers and storms in parts of Alabama. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain today. Models have trended a little drier for us today with the best rain chance in west Alabama. Rain chance around 30 percent. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s. Heat indices in the triple digits for many.
HEAT ADVISORY: A heat advisory is out for areas south and west of Birmingham today. It includes Tuscaloosa, Hale, Greene, Pickens, Bibb, and Chilton counties. Feels-like temperatures could approach 105 degrees or hotter when you factor in the humidity. The advisory begins this afternoon and ends at 9 p.m.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible again Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. The big story this weekend is the heat that’s expected to build across the state. High temperatures will likely climb into the mid-90s with heat indices well into the triple digits. Sunday could end up even drier than Saturday with only an isolated shower or storm possible. If you plan on being outside this weekend, make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated. The combination of heat and humidity could be dangerous.
NEXT BIG THING: The next big thing will continue to be the heat and humidity going into early next week. High temperatures could be in the mid to upper 90s with some spots approaching the century mark Monday and Tuesday. No doubt heat advisories will be issued during this time period. Models are hinting at better rain chances next Tuesday and Wednesday which should help cool us off a little. Wednesday could be our best rain chance over the next five to seven days.
TROPICS: Tropics remain very quiet across the Atlantic despite NOAA’s forecast for an above average season to develop for the next couple of months. If you have any beach plans along the Gulf Coast, the rip current threat remains low. Just note you might have to run into some scattered showers and storms over the weekend with rain chances around 40-50 percent.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather updates. It will notify you if strong storm are nearby. We can also update the app and let you know if the forecast changes a little as we head into next week.
Have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.