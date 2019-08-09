FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a hot, muggy weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s. It is very warm and muggy. If you saw rain yesterday, we can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few areas. Make sure you have your low beams on if you encounter dense fog. We continue to watch the same weather pattern evolve today similar to the past several days. Clusters of storms to our northwest will travel to the southeast sparking up showers and storms in parts of Alabama. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain today. Models have trended a little drier for us today with the best rain chance in west Alabama. Rain chance around 30 percent. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s. Heat indices in the triple digits for many.