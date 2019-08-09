Birmingham Fire Station 20 without air conditioning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The firefighters at Birmingham Fire Station number 20 have had to endure the summer heat without an adequate working air conditioning system.
Some of the fire firefighters say it’s hard to get a good night’s sleep when it’s so hot. One firemen’s wife took to social media to complain about her husband’s hardship.
Temporary air conditioning units have been installed in their living quarters, but firefighters say it’s still hot. A spokesman for Mayor Randall Woodfin says the Mayor is committed to fixing the problem.
The issue is that while new parts have been ordered, parts are still needed and the city’s public works department is not sure when they can start installing the parts to the broken air conditioning unit
And next week temperatures are expected to come close to a hundred degrees.
“Mayor Woodfin makes a point to visit these departments. To visit the fire stations, the police precincts to let them know we stand with them. We are supportive of them and the work they do on a daily basis.” Rick Journey, Communication Director for the mayor’s office said.
The Birmingham City Councilman for Fire Station 20′s district questions why the process is taking so long.
“Our firemen, our first responders having to do without air conditioning is almost insane considering it’s 91-92 degrees.” Steven Hoyt, Birmingham City Councilman said.
According to Journey the Birmingham Fire Chief said the problem was reported last summer. Journey said if necessary the Mayor will ask the council to declare an emergency to get it fixed.
