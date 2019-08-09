Barbie Dreamhouse exhibit opening at Birmingham Museum of Art

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new exhibit is opening at the Birmingham Museum of Art, celebrating 60 years of Barbie.
The exhibit takes a critical look at how the doll has influenced the dreams and imaginations of young people around the world, and promoted unattainable body ideals.
There aren’t actually any dolls in the exhibit, but rather the viewer gets an immersive experience, through a re-imagined, modern Barbie Dreamhouse.
“This is not a historic look at barbies throughout the ages, it’s rather a forward look at Barbie, and while we are asking people to reflect on their relationships with her, we are very much looking at her contribution as someone who asked women to aspire and asked women to think very broadly about what their existence could look like.”
The exhibit opens on Saturday and runs through January.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.