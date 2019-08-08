21-year-old man dies in car accident in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old Pinson man was killed in a traffic accident on I-59 in Trussville Wednesday afternoon.
State troopers say Tyrone Wesley Lowe was driving northbound near the Chalkville Mountain Road exit in heavy traffic when he hit the brakes, lost control of his car, and crossed the grassy median into oncoming lanes of traffic.
Lowe’s car rolled several times and he was thrown out of the car. Troopers said Lowe died at St. Vincent’s East. No other cars were involved.
