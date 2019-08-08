USA Wheelchair Rugby Team ready to compete for spot in 2020 Paralympic Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USA Wheelchair Rugby team is in Birmingham this week for a final training camp before they head to Lima, Peru for the Parapan American Games.
The Games will serve as the last opportunity to automatically qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
“That’s been our number one goal since the season started is to qualify down in Parapans. We’ll probably play Canada, which will be a good rivalry,” said player Joe Delagrave.
“It’d be huge. This is our last chance this year to qualify and to be able to do it in the American zone is always fun because we get to match up against some of our rivals in our zone and to do it like that, it would be outstanding,” said head coach James Gumbert.
Team USA will open the Parapan American Games on August 23 against Chile.
