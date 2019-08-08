UAB tears down old locker room building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB football is saying goodbye to a piece of history this week. Tuesday night, construction crews began demolishing the old UAB football locker room and coaches offices.
The building was originally built in the early 1970′s and was once the office of legendary basketball coach Gene Bartow before UAB football took it over. The old building has been empty since UAB moved into their new state-of-the-art football facility in 2017.
“While our new facility was being built, we used the old locker room. The building was so small, everyone was around each other always joking around with each other all day," said UAB running back Jonathan Haden.
UAB will use the new space for a new grass practice field and training facility. “We need a place for sleds and for grass because we know that we have to play some teams on grass, and there’s been talk about expanding sports medicine,” said UAB head football coach Bill Clark.
“Just coming out there and seeing it get broke down it kind of hurts a little bit, but we know we’re building this program and some stuff is going to have to go and going to have to change,” Haden added.
UAB kicks off the season August 29 at home against Alabama State.
