Tuscaloosa-based food company reacts to ICE raids

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa-based Peco Foods said it is cooperating with authorities in a federal investigation that led to raids at several food processing plants in Mississippi Wednesday.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, raided seven food processing plants in Mississippi. Peco confirmed owning three of the facilities authorities targeted.
More than 680 people working plants owned by Peco and Koch Foods were detained by federal agents. Peco is the 8th largest poultry producer in the United States. The company says it uses E-Verify to screen new hires through the Social Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security for compliance.
Workers whose legal status was confirmed were allowed to leave the plants. Those found to be here illegally were taken into custody. A statement from Peco Foods said in part, “We are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation. We adhere strongly to all local, state and federal laws. We take all work stoppages seriously and are actively taking appropriate measures to best serve our team members and customer’s needs.”
