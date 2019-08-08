State Troopers concerned about being hit on Alabama roadsides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sight of wrecked police cruisers weigh heavily on the minds of some Alabama State Troopers.
"It’s always in the back of our mind. What would we do if we were to be struck,” said Alabama State Trooper spokesman Reginal King.
The most recent crash happened in July in Tuscaloosa. King said a driver hit a state trooper parked on the side of I-59/20 near the 79 mile marker.
“Just here in Tuscaloosa alone this year. We’ve experienced two tow truck drivers getting struck while in the act of towing a vehicle. And we’ve also experienced 4 trooper vehicles being involved in roadside crashes,” he continued.
King wants drivers to pay attention to their surroundings and limit their distractions behind the wheel to make things safer for them. And anytime you see an emergency vehicle on the roadside with lights flashing, move over to the other lane if it’s safe to do so.
“Everyday we’re on the roadway, we’re just inches from being struck by traffic passing by,” King added. He suggested that drivers who are unable to avoid getting close to an emergency vehicle with its lights on, should slow down 15 miles per hour below the posted speed limit as you pass by.
