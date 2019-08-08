Shooting investigation underway in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened in the western part of the city on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to a shooting scene in the 800 block of 4th Terrace West around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find someone suffering what they called a life-threatening injury.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers have not been able to gather much additional information about the incident because of the condition of the victim.
No other details are currently available, but we’ll update this story as we get more information.
