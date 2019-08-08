Shelby County Schools work to finalize bus routes and hope drivers refresh on bus laws

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The transportation department for Shelby County Schools is busy finalizing bus routes. Before kids hop on the school bus Thursday morning, they want to make sure both parents and drivers are freshened up on those safety tips.
With 300 bus routes, the transportation department is still busy making sure everything runs as smooth as possible for the first day back to school. School leaders say they need your help, too.
Cindy Warner is the spokesperson for Shelby County Schools and she says they want to remind drivers to always stop for school buses and never pass a stopped bus.
“Unfortunately, we have lots of people run the bus safety arms every year and we have had a couple of really close calls with kids that have almost gotten really hurt or even killed by drivers who were just not paying attention,” Warner explains.
Passing a school bus is never worth risking a child’s life.
The transportation department reviews each stop to make sure the child is being dropped off and picked up in the safest spot possible.
