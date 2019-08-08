Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office planning more patrols to help with back-to-school traffic

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies patrolling Thursday as several schools in the county start back.
Some deputies will be following school buses to make sure folks are following the laws and some will be helping control traffic around schools.
Deputy Debbie Sumrall with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they want to remind drivers to expect delays the end of this week and the start of next week.
“So it’s all kind of a learning curve, so we just ask drivers have patience, to give themselves extra time, and don’t take any chances,” said Sumrall.
Several local departments are posting their car line routes on their website so that parents can get familiar with it before the first day.
