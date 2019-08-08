Shades Valley using tough schedule to their advantage

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Although Shades Valley finished last season 2-8, the Mounties are looking to bounce back in 2019 despite having a tough schedule.
Shades Valley opens the season against Jackson-Olin followed by playing back-to-back 6A champs Pinson Valley on the road.
“It’s definitely going to help us if they [the players] can stay well. They kind of beat us up as we go through the season, but we believe we can get into the playoffs. We won’t play anyone in the playoffs better than what we play during the year,” said Shades Valley head coach David Partridge.
Shades Valley will also play Huffman, Vestavia Hills, Clay-Chalkville, Oxford, Gardendale, and Spain Park. The Mounties have 14 starters returning on both offense and defense.
“Overall, we are very athletic and tall. We have a lot of basketball players playing this year and this is probably the best overall team I’ve had in a while because of the leadership on this team,” Partridge added.
Shades Valley is celebrating its 99th season for football. “We all left last season with a bad taste in our mouth, but I believe we have something to prove this year,” Partridge added.
Shades Valley will play a jamboree game against Central Clay County on August 22 at home.
