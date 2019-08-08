Scheme Alert: Callers pretending to be from tech giant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People are getting messages from someone claiming to be with the tech giant Apple, however experts say it’s an attempt to possibly steal your information.
One call WBRC heard starts by warning people. "We strongly recommend, please do not access any financial information such as banking, shopping on your devices,” said a voice on a recorded message.
However, the message then suggests that an individual’s iCloud account is compromised and to press “1” for help.
When we called the number back, we got a busy signal.
Experts say don’t fall for it.
"First thing you want to do is Google the number and see if you can find anything,” said Ande Kral with the Better Business Bureau serving Central and South Alabama. “See if it’s the business calling you. In this case, it was Apple they were impersonating. Maybe try calling Apple and asking if this is legitimate.”
