Safe Passage Program for Birmingham school students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s back to school for Birmingham City school students Thursday and the Birmingham Police Department wants to make sure they all arrive safely to their classrooms.
The department is implementing their Safe Passage Program. It will use nine police officers in three different public housing communities to help get students safely to school.
Wednesday, Artrelle Cox is walking his two little brothers and a cousin away from Hayes Elementary School. Cox says traffic out in front of the school on Messer Airport Highway can be hectic and dangerous for youngsters.
“It’s bad cause kids want to run across the street and stuff. They need order like police ordering them across the street or something,” Cox said.
Thursday, the Birmingham Police Department will start Safe Passage with the Walking School Bus Program. Officers will be placed in the housing communities of Kingston, Avondale, and Collegeville.
“Last year a child was struck in the Kingston neighborhood. We are trying to prevent that from happening again,” Lt. Shelia Finney said.
The police will help get the students to school. The Safe Passage Program wants to develop a Parent Patrols Program to get them home safely. “The Parent Patrols is where the parents come together in the community along with the police department. In some incidents, of course we are answering calls, so we won’t be there all the time. We wanting the parents to develop a Parent Patrol,” Finney said.
The parents will be trained by police officers. This type of extra protection sounds good for Cox in protecting his family. “That will help them cross streets better. Watch out for cars. Look both ways. Stuff like that,” Cox said.
Lt. Finney said Birmingham Police will always patrol city schools, but they hope the parent patrols will take over watching out for the walking programs before and after school as more take part in that program. Lt. Finney is also advising drivers to slow down in the school zones.
