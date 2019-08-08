Pastor and wife arrested for fraud after church fire in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A pastor and his wife have turned themselves in to St. Clair County authorities after being indicted for Insurance Fraud, Arson, and Criminal Conspiracy.
Ricky Van Mitchell serves as pastor of Longview Institute and Emmanuel Fellowship Church in Riverside and he and his wife Angela Mitchell own the building.
The indictments are the result of an investigation into a fire at the church on January 12, 2019. Authorities determined the fire to be suspicious and suspected fraudulent insurance claims. The Mitchells turned themselves in on August 3, each with one count of Insurance Fraud 1st Degree, Arson 2nd degree and Criminal Conspiracy.
Heather Whitten, a former Pell City school teacher who was previously convicted of second degree rape, was also indicted and arrested for Arson 2nd degree and Criminal Conspiracy in relation to the fire. She was arrested on these charges on July 31.
