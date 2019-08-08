No quit in the Midfield Patriots on the gridiron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It takes 11 players to field a football team, and at Midfield High School the Patriots don’t have many more.
The Pats have quality, not quantity. Last year, 24 players suited up for head coach Rod Isaac, and despite the low numbers, the Patriots went an impressive 9-2 with a second round appearance in the state playoffs.
“We don’t quit,” said Isaac. “We have a motto, ‘Do it, don’t quit,’ and that’s who and what we are. We will not back down from anyone and we make no excuses."
Midfield opens the 2019 season against Hale County. The Patriots are led by seniors and two-way players Karsten Threatt and Michael Jones.
A reminder Sideline kicks off its 31st season on Friday, August 23 on WBRC from 10:25-11:05 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.