New school reduces overcrowding in some Tuscaloosa County Schools

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday was the first day of school at the new Sipsey Valley Middle School.
Faculty and staff created a welcoming atmosphere for students there for the first time.
Principal Frank Kelly said adding fifth graders from three elementary schools that are feeder schools to the middle school helped ease overcrowding at three other Tuscaloosa County schools and eliminates the need for portable classrooms at some of them.
The new school is more than 80,000 square feet. “It feels kind of exciting, I guess. It feels more grown up I guess. I mean, I just like it cause it’s big and pretty,” fifth grader Brooklyn Carmack described.
Principal Kelly said more than 540 students came to class Wednesday. They ended last school year with 387 kids.
