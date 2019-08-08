Neighbor calls for action after car is found with bullet holes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -“This weekend was very dramatic for me," says Jacquelyn Hardy.
Sunday night, Jacquelyn Hardy heard several gun shots while sitting at home. After calling police, she found her car with three bullet holes in it. One in the rear windshield, one coming through the air vent, and another near the rear bumper.
“Very upsetting, very emotional, because this is not a one-time thing. It happens every other week if not every week,” says Hardy.
Another woman, who acts as a caretaker for a neighbor, was sitting under a nearby window when a bullet shot through it and over her head.
“It was like an anxiety rush. I fell to the floor, the gunfire was still going off. I just started crawling to my patient and seeing about him,” says Ginnetta Nation.
Hardy says she has no idea who is doing the shooting, but she’s worried for her neighbors, many of whom are elderly. She begs those doing harm to think about the children walking home from school, think about their parents and the elderly out on their front porch.
“It’s ok to get upset, we all get upset. But why pull a pistol? How angry are you? Why be so quick to pull a pistol to take someone’s life? Birmingham is under fire and it’s due to us. We’re attacking each other,” says Hardy.
There is a park near Hardy’s home and she says she’d like to see more lighting, cameras and police presence in the area.
