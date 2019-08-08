Jefferson County Commission divided over new budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today a divided Jefferson County Commission approved a $700 million dollar budget, despite concerns about allegations of pork barrel projects and legality of helping people struggling to pay their sewer bills.
Jefferson County Commissioners Joe Knight, Lashunda Scales and Shelia Tyson voted for the budget. Commissioners Jimmie Stephens and Steve Ammons against it.
The budget allocated $1.5 million for sewer assistance. Scales contends a lot of ratepayers need help. “It’s very critical, especially if your a senior on a fixed income. Your income doesn’t change but your sewer continues to increase.” Scales said.
But Stephens questions whether the county can provide funds for the assistance. “I’m in support a sewer assistance fund. I just don’t know of a way to administer it legally.” Stephens said.
Commissioner Stephens and others fear there could be a court challenge if the money goes to help private citizens with their sewer bill. Scales disagreed.
The budget also includes $200,000 in funding for the Magic City Classic. Scales said the money helps bring fans, who then spend money, creating revenue for the county.
