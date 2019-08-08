Human trafficking investigation leads to dozens of solicitation of prostitution arrests

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities arrested dozens in an investigation to root out sex crimes and human trafficking in west Alabama.
The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force placed fourth nationally by arresting 40 people over two weeks during the National John Suppression Initiative happening in Tuscaloosa County.
“Those that would call and make an appointment were subsequently arrested once they came and made the deal with the undercover female officer,” according to Lt. Darren Beams, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.
Charges included solicitation of prostitution and possession of a controlled substance.
The unit also arrested Jorge Baltazar on charges of coming here to have sex with a minor.
“If we are able to get the reins on those that are buying commercial sex, then there are less victims brought through our area," Beams added.
The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is the only law enforcement agency in Alabama to participate in the nationwide effort.
