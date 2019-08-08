Hueytown woman collecting donated bikes to distribute to kids

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown mother is on a mission to get kids off the couch and out of trouble. But, she needs your help.
Desiree Poer has been collecting donated bikes to encourage kids to get outside, get active, and socialize.
She started her project this summer asking for donated bikes on a Hueytown Facebook page. She’s already gotten and given out 40 bikes.
But she needs more bikes and helmets, no matter the condition.
She and her husband will fix them up and get them to kids in need.
“It makes me feel good because I;m doing something good for the kids in the community,” said Poer. “It’s not about me. I don’t get anything from it except for smiles, and it’s all about the kids.”
Desiree said a local social worker and Birmingham police officer have also been able to take some donated bikes and give them out to even more kids.
If you’d like to donate a bike, a helmet, or a scooter, you can email Poer at webbdes80@hotmail.com.
