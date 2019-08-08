How to turn annoying robocalls into cold, hard cash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite best efforts to get rid of them, our cellphones continue to ring with robocalls. But what if we told you, there is a way to turn the tables and make money off of those annoying calls?
The Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the Telemarketing Sales Rule make it illegal for businesses to auto dial your cell phone without your permission. If a company violates the TCPA, the they owe you $500 per call. If your cellphone is on the National Do Not Call Registry, then you could get $1,500 per illegal call.
"It’s a very powerful law, so understand those rights and then make sure you take action, because you can know everything in the world but if you don’t do anything with it then nothing changes,” John Watts, a consumer rights attorney in Birmingham said.
Consumer credit expert Doc Compton was getting 20 robocalls a day. So he decided to turn it into a business. He created the “Robocalls into cash” kit that gives you easy instructions on how to get paid.
"We have people all over the country that have made tens of thousands of dollars,” Compton said. The kit is $47 and it teaches you how to pry information from these companies.
"Then we teach you to take that information that you collect and track them. There’s tons of resources, tips, tools, techniques in the kit that are going to help you find these people once you’ve gotten the information,” Compton said.
You can then take that information and plug it into demand letter templates that Compton has created.
"You literally fill out the blanks and send it off to the companies. And when they respond, now you’re negotiating,” Compton said.
Compton says the success of the kit speaks for itself. Checks posted on his website show people getting paid hundreds ; even one for $5,000. Compton tells us for the most part, these companies don’t want to end up in court so they’ll settle with you pretty quickly.
“If we can stop the calls, hey that’s great. Along the way though there’s people that are making money and I’ve had people ask if this is as effective as you say it is, aren’t they eventually going to stop calling? Yes!.” Compton said.
The $47 dollars is a one-time fee. Compton says someone who used the kit in South Carolina has made over $15,000.
It’s important to note you might not make any money on certain calls. Also, this does not apply with landlines.
