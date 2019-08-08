FIRST ALERT: Hot temps with possible scattered storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the day off mostly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the low 70s with plenty of humidity to start the day. A dense fog advisory is out for parts of North Alabama including areas along and north of I-20/59. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Be careful if you are out on the roads this morning as many schools are starting across our area. Traffic will be heavier than usual for many locations. We should remain mostly dry during the morning and early afternoon hours. By late afternoon, we could see some widely scattered showers and storms form. The latest models are showing the greatest concentration for storms today developing south and west of Birmingham. We will continue to watch clusters of storms develop to our northwest. Anything that forms could approach parts of the Southeast over the next 24-48 hours. If you don’t see rain today, it will stay partly to mostly cloudy. It will be very hot with highs in the mid-90s.
HEAT ADVISORY TODAY: A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service until 9pm Thursday. It includes areas along and west of I-65 and areas south of I-20. Combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could make it feel like it is in the 105°-107°F range. Make sure you avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon hours. If you have to work outside, take several breaks and stay hydrated. This heat is no joke.
FIRST ALERT: Storms that form over the next couple of days will have the potential to be strong or severe. Greatest threat will be strong winds up to 40-60 mph, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Remember that if thunder roars, you should go indoors!
NEXT BIG THING: Models are indicating our best rain chance could develop tomorrow evening across North and Central Alabama. We will continue to monitor storms to our northwest that could sweep into our area. A weather pattern like this can be difficult to forecast, so we will have to watch the latest radar and satellite trends. Any clusters of storms that form could produce strong storms in the area, so we constantly urge everyone to download our WBRC First Alert App for the latest details.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Models are backing off on our rain chances for the weekend and bumping up the temperatures. Rain chances Saturday will be around 40% with Sunday lowering to 30 percent. Temperatures could easily climb into the mid-90s with heat indices in the triple digits. Next Week: The latest weather models are backing off on our rain chances and really enhancing the heat across the state next week. Unfortunately, we could see high temperatures flirting near 100°F Monday and Tuesday if they verify. Heat index values could exceed 105 degrees in many areas. No doubt heat advisories will be issued if temperatures like this verify. Rain chances are looking limited early in the week with higher rain chances hopefully developing by next Wednesday.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert app to receive critical weather notifications over the next several days. It will notify you of updates to the forecast, significant weather nearby, and you can look at real-time radar all free on the app.
Have a great Thursday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.