FIRST ALERT: Hot temps with possible scattered storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the day off mostly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the low 70s with plenty of humidity to start the day. A dense fog advisory is out for parts of North Alabama including areas along and north of I-20/59. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Be careful if you are out on the roads this morning as many schools are starting across our area. Traffic will be heavier than usual for many locations. We should remain mostly dry during the morning and early afternoon hours. By late afternoon, we could see some widely scattered showers and storms form. The latest models are showing the greatest concentration for storms today developing south and west of Birmingham. We will continue to watch clusters of storms develop to our northwest. Anything that forms could approach parts of the Southeast over the next 24-48 hours. If you don’t see rain today, it will stay partly to mostly cloudy. It will be very hot with highs in the mid-90s.