Gardendale business looking for suspects after Porsche Cayenne stolen during test drive
By WBRC Staff | August 8, 2019 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 3:26 PM

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gardendale business says a silver 2012 Porsche Cayenne SUV was stolen Wednesday evening during a test drive.

The vehicle was taken from World Class Motors on Decatur Highway. Authorities say the suspect’s accomplice is driving a gray Ford crew cab truck.

The suspect gave the salesperson what they thought was a valid driver’s license, but it was fake. There was not a salesperson in the car when it was taken for a test drive.

There is a $5,000 cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the men involved and recovery of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardendale Police Department at 205-631-8787.

