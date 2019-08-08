Dealing with the teacher shortage now that classes have started

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As students head back to class, Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring says the system is short less than 10 teachers.
“For our size that's pretty outstanding. I can't tell you today that every single vacancy for teachers has been filled but the number is less than 10,” said Herring.
While she’s proud of that, it doesn’t change the fact that there are still some classes without people to teach them.
So what exactly does the system do in that situation? Herring says that varies based on the grade level and situation.
"We tried to find qualified substitute teachers who have content area experience. In addition to that, depending on where that vacancy might exist, if it’s an exploratory area we can work around schedules,” she said.
Of course that’s not something Herring, or any other superintendent wants to do.
"I guess the best way to put it, is we’ve been begging them,” said Chilton County Superintendent Jason Griffin.
“Them,” being retired teachers. That’s one-way Griffin says his system is working to fill the gaps.
Just a few days before school started, they only had 2 spots left.
"We’ve got a math teacher, that retired from one of our schools. He’s working half a day and we’re paying him to do that. So it’s the best of both worlds,” said Griffin.
Most systems are especially in need of teachers in what’s known as critical need areas like math, science, and special education.
Herring is not shy about making her sales pitch, which includes signing bonuses for some subjects.
“And I’ll tell you if you come to Birmingham, it’s our goal to take care of you,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.