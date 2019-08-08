The city of Alabaster planning to build on private property, residents forced out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Alabaster still having some trouble locking down the plot of land they need to build a new justice center for the city.
People who live on the block of land say they don’t think the city is offering them enough money for them to pick up and move somewhere else.
For some of the people this is the only place they have called home. “I’m 35 years old and I was born and raised here in alabaster. I graduated from Thompson high school,” a homeowner explains.
The city has been working with residents for about 3 months to come up with a deal to relocate.
“With the money they are offering, it is not feasible for us to even try to move. We would no longer be allowed to be a member of this community at all,” the homeowners continues.
Mayor Marty Handlon says they are offering over appraised value for several of the homes, but homeowners feel their property is worth more.
According to real estate websites like Zillow and Trulia homes in this area are worth $80,000 to $128,000 dollars. Right now the city is offering $2,000 dollars more than that.
Homeowners feel that they need $30,000 more than what the city is offering to be able to afford another home in Alabaster equivalent to their current one.
“And it is honestly just tears my soul apart because I don’t want to leave my home. I don’t want to I don’t want to be forced out of where I grew up right now.”
The city of Alabaster say they have about half a dozen property owners they still need to make agreement with, but that they are moving forward with the plans for the justice center because it is what is best for the city of alabaster.
The mayor, Marty Handlon, wants the people who live in the affected area to know that she is more than willing to set up one-on-one meetings with residents if they still have questions or concerns. She says her goal through this entire process has been to be transparent and fair to both the residents who live here and the taxpayers.
