CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Group using credit card stolen from pizza delivery man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Five people were caught on camera using a credit card stolen from a pizza delivery man, just 90 minutes after he was robbed.
The delivery man’s car, wallet, and phone were all stolen as he was dropping off pizzas to a house on Sun Valley Circle the night of July 21.
An hour and a half later, cameras caught a group of people using the victim’s credit card at a Walmart in Crestwood.
Right now, detectives are considering these five people as suspects in a fraudulent use of credit card case, but they strongly believe that some of them were either involved in the robbery, or know something about it.
“I think the thing that’s most telling in this situation is, the assailants, the people who set this up, who robbed him of his vehicle, of his means of employment and earning a living, not only took everything he had, but took the order as well,” said Sgt. John Pennington with Crime Stoppers.
Sgt. Pennington said the robbery suspects were in a white sedan.
The victim’s car was a silver 2002 Chrysler 300.
If you’ve seen that car, or recognize these people, call Crime Stoppers for a possible reward.
