Barenaked Noodles: Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken

Ingredients:
Kosher salt
12 ounces penne
Olive oil, for tossing
12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast (about 2)
Freshly ground black pepper
1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter
2 cups heavy cream
2 pinches freshly grated nutmeg
1 1/2 cups freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Directions:
1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, and salt generously. Add the pasta, and boil according to package directions until al dente, tender but still slightly firm. Strain, and toss with a splash of oil.
2. Meanwhile, slice the chicken into 1/4-inch-thick strips, and lay them on a plate or a sheet of waxed paper. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Heat a large skillet over medium heat, and add 2 tablespoons of the butter. When the butter melts, raise the heat to medium-high and add the chicken in 1 layer. Cook, without moving the pieces, until the underside has browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip the pieces, and cook until browned and fully cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer the chicken to a medium bowl.
4. Reduce the heat to medium, and add the remaining 6 tablespoons butter. Scrape the bottom of the skillet with a wooden spoon to release any browned bits. When the butter has mostly melted, whisk in the cream and nutmeg and bring to a simmer, then cook for 2 minutes. Lower the heat to keep the sauce just warm.
5. Whisk the Parmigiano-Reggiano into the sauce. Add the chicken and cooked pasta, and toss well. Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot in heated bowls.
