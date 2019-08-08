ALDOT urges drivers to be patient in Tuscaloosa Co. as work on portion of U.S. 82 begins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Work has begun to improve traffic flow on a portion of U.S. Highway 82 in Tuscaloosa County.
The 3.9-mile stretch from Bel Aire Estates in Coker to County Road 30 in Northport was lined with traffic cones and warning signs, Wednesday.
Drivers weaved in and out of lanes as they adjusted to road closures and detours. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman John McWilliams, the project will include resurfacing, widening the roadway and adding turn lanes.
“Anytime you can go and resurface, and align crossovers, and improve turn lanes by adding those, not only do you improve safety but you also improve mobility,” said McWilliams.
The $3.98 million project began a few days ago. By Wednesday some drivers expressed frustration with the project.
“It’s slowing traffic way down,” April Young of Cocker said.
Young said her commute to work now takes longer than usual.
“People are having to sit for 45 minutes to an hour,” Young complained.
Crews with MidSouth Paving Incorporated will work throughout the day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, according to ALDOT. Young said the work schedule is disruptive.
“They could do this in the evening when people are off work. Instead of hurting these parents that are trying to get to their children and get to work,” Yong said.
As for complaints, ALDOT said crew will work diligently to have the project complete by the end of the year.
“Please continue to be patient with us. We want to do a good job. To do a good job it sometimes takes time to do that,” McWIlliams said.
