Alabaster City Schools superintendent welcomes students back

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster students are headed back to school Thursday, and this year Alabaster city schools has hired more staff to help raise the bar in reading and math achievement.
Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers says this is the school system’s main focus for this year, which is why they added a reading and intervention specialist.
“[The specialist] will be working with our system reading coach to provide intensive professional learning and intervention for our students in K through 6 programs,” he explains.
This school system will also develop a 5 year strategic plan they hope to reveal to parents mid semester along with even more goals for the future.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.