Alabama officials looking for Northern Beltline support

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders are trying to get funding and work started again on the huge Northern Beltline project.
Work stopped back in 2014 and there are hopes it will resume later this year. Jefferson County leaders met with Governor Kay Ivey’s office to help generate continued support for the work.
The 52 mile Northern Beltline project is designed to connect I-59 in northeast Jefferson County to I-459 in Bessemer. Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens met with Governor Ivey’s Chief of Staff, Jo Bonner, Wednesday in Montgomery. “I’m optimistic - cautiously optimistic we can get something done during the next fiscal year and the next budget cycle with federal dollars,” Stephens said.
Alabama will need the support of the Appalachian Regional Commission. Supporters are hoping Ivey can generate support of the governors of the 13 states in the commission to back the funding.
Jefferson County Commissioner Steven Ammons, who pushes for economic development, said the beltline can help bring jobs and businesses to the county. “The Northern Beltline - we really need it and northern Jefferson County needs it just like 459 has developed that part of Jefferson County,” Ammons said.
Stephens said the roadway would help out with congested highways in Birmingham. “The Northern Beltline will offer the same opportunity. It will remove 12 to 14,000 trucks per day from going through downtown,” Stephens said.
Despite the urging from local leaders in Jefferson County of the need for the Northern Beltine, getting everybody in the Appalachian Region on board with it still might be an uphill fight.
