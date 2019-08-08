Alabama Football holds first 2019 season practice in full pads

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football team practiced in full pads for roughly two hours on Wednesday afternoon inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.
Practice began at 2:30 p.m. with the team putting on full pads for the first time this fall. Head coach Nick Saban met with the media following Wednesday’s workout.
The single practice was Alabama’s fifth of fall camp in preparation for the season-opening contest with Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga, on August 31.
