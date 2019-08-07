Warrant signed for man accused of leaving threatening note at Homewood salon

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood police say a warrant has been signed for an elderly Mountain Brook man who is accused of leaving a threatening note at a Homewood salon that displayed a rainbow flag during Gay Pride month.
Police have obtained a harassing communication warrant against 83-year-old James Willougby Wood.
He has not yet been arrested.
Issam Bajalia found the note taped to the backdoor of Salon U in June.
The note read: “This is not San Francisco or downtown Birmingham. This is Homewood which is a religious and family city. We suggest you remove that flag before it’s too late.”
