Warrant signed for man accused of leaving threatening note at Homewood salon

Warrant signed for man accused of leaving threatening note at Homewood salon
James Willoughby Wood (Source: Homewood PD)
By WBRC Staff | August 7, 2019 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 2:23 PM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood police say a warrant has been signed for an elderly Mountain Brook man who is accused of leaving a threatening note at a Homewood salon that displayed a rainbow flag during Gay Pride month.

Police have obtained a harassing communication warrant against 83-year-old James Willougby Wood.

He has not yet been arrested.

Issam Bajalia found the note taped to the backdoor of Salon U in June.

The note read: “This is not San Francisco or downtown Birmingham. This is Homewood which is a religious and family city. We suggest you remove that flag before it’s too late.”

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.