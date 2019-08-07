Stalled road work hurting Highway 280 businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Unfinished road work by ALDOT, is hurting some highway 280 businesses.
In the past drivers going eastward on Highway 280 could get to Cash World and Pawn and Jewelry by simply taking an exit. Not any longer.
“The problem they are trying to solve by starting this project, they made worse by abandoning it.” Eddie Sharit, owner Cash World and Pawn and Jewelry said.
Concrete barriers were put up to prevent drivers from exiting 280 to cut through to secondary road to 119. The asphalt was removed and gravel left on the roadway in front of Sharit’s business, which is impacting his customers.
“The customers with nicer cars don’t want their Mercedes, BMW’s things like that, don’t want to drive their cars over 40 yard of gravel and that is what they have left me.” Sharit said.
There are signs that say the roadway to Sharit’s business is closed. Sharit counters with the signs saying he is open for business.
In addition to businesses, the delayed work is imparting drivers as well.
ALDOT sought to put lights at a new intersection directly across the street from Walmart. Now that the project has been stalled since February, it has left traffic backed up for shoppers and creating problems for 280 drivers.
“The traffic from Walmart has nowhere to go. when the light turns green they can’t go anywhere. They get stuck in the middle of the intersection.” Sharit said.
This creates a bottleneck for those trying to get on highway 119.
Sharit has reached out ALDOT with no answers.
