Slice: Fried green tomato with peach salsa

Peach Salsa:
4 peaches diced
1 Roma tomato diced
1 jalapeno pepper seeded and diced
1/2 red onion finely diced
Pinch of salt and pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
-Combine all ingredients and stir to incorporate.
Remoulade:
3 cups mayo
1 cup ketchup
3 tablespoons old bay
1/2 cup banana pepper chopped fine
Salt and pepper
Add a splash of your favorite hot sauce
-Mix together until everything is incorporated.
Fried Green Tomato:
-Slice 1 green tomato 1/2 inch thick
-Marinate in buttermilk with 1 table tablespoon cayenne pepper to a 1/2 gallon buttermilk.
-Combine 2 cups flour, 1 cup cornmeal, 2 tablespoons cayenne pepper, 2 tablespoons paprika, pinch of salt and pepper.
-Toss marinated tomatoes in dry mix and shake to remove extra batter.
-Pan fry in oil until golden brown, let cool and drip off hot oil.
-Plate tomatoes on bed of mixed greens with any citrus based dressing(optional).
-Top tomatoes on top of greens
-Add peach salsa on top of tomatoes
-Drizzle remoulade sauce on top
(Optional: add crawfish tails on top if desired.)
