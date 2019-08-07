Slice: Fried green tomato with peach salsa

By WBRC Staff | August 7, 2019 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 9:55 AM

Peach Salsa:

4 peaches diced

1 Roma tomato diced

1 jalapeno pepper seeded and diced

1/2 red onion finely diced

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

-Combine all ingredients and stir to incorporate.

Remoulade:

3 cups mayo

1 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons old bay

1/2 cup banana pepper chopped fine

Salt and pepper

Add a splash of your favorite hot sauce

-Mix together until everything is incorporated.

Fried Green Tomato:

-Slice 1 green tomato 1/2 inch thick

-Marinate in buttermilk with 1 table tablespoon cayenne pepper to a 1/2 gallon buttermilk.

-Combine 2 cups flour, 1 cup cornmeal, 2 tablespoons cayenne pepper, 2 tablespoons paprika, pinch of salt and pepper.

-Toss marinated tomatoes in dry mix and shake to remove extra batter.

-Pan fry in oil until golden brown, let cool and drip off hot oil.

-Plate tomatoes on bed of mixed greens with any citrus based dressing(optional).

-Top tomatoes on top of greens

-Add peach salsa on top of tomatoes

-Drizzle remoulade sauce on top

(Optional: add crawfish tails on top if desired.)

