Man arrested, accused of threatening to open fire at Oxford Walmart

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford Police have charged a man they say threatened to shoot up a Walmart in their city.
63-year-old Gregory Todd West of Anniston is charged with making terrorist threats and public intoxication. He’s in the Calhoun County Jail.
This happened Monday, just two days after multiple people were shot at another Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
Police say an officer happened to be at the Oxford Walmart when he was alerted by a store employee.
The worker said the man threatened to shoot him, then shoot the entire store.
Police found no weapons when they searched him, but say the officer detected a smell of alcohol.
