Having fun and learning this school year

Color Run Recipe
Materials:
· Six paper plates
· 1 percent milk
· 2 percent milk
· Half and half
· Buttermilk
· Whole milk
· Glue (to make a cool souvenir)
· Food coloring: green, blue, red and yellow
· Liquid dishing washing detergent
· Q-tips
Procedure:
Lay paper plates out into a straight line, one plate for each type of milk and glue. Pour various milks into the plates, enough to cover the bottom of each. Drop three or four drops of different food colorings into the center of the milk. Be careful not to mix the colors.
Dip a Q-tip into the liquid dishwashing detergent and place it in the center of the food coloring drops.
Watch and discuss what happens as each plate transitions to a beautiful piece of art.
