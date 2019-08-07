Georgia woman describes her daughter’s fall from cliff at Noccalula Falls

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Heather Seibert says her family chose to vacation at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, because it was advertised as a family friendly place. She says her information was that the park had a petting zoo, a train, and trails where the family could ride bicycles.
It had a "lot of stuff little kids could do," according to Seibert.
But that was before her seven year old daughter, Caroline, fell 40 feet from a cliff, in an unfenced part of the main walking and cycling trail.
The Seibert family, who lives in Savannah Georgia, arrived at the park’s campground on July 27. On the 28 they were cycling, and decided to head to an area where ice cream is sold. A Jack’s Hamburgers and a Frios Pops stand are in that area.
Seibert says Caroline was ahead of the rest of the group, but stopped briefly and waited for the other family members to return from getting ice cream. Her mother, parked at a fence area, called Caroline over, and that’s where everything went wrong.
“It appeared her bike hit a pothole or something and kind of veered to the left. And obviously since I was standing next to some fencing, I assumed she hit something and stopped. I would never have suspect that she would’ve flown off of a cliff and it took us a couple of seconds to get, ‘Well, Carol’s not up yet,’” Seibert said in a telephone interview.
Caroline had fallen what was later measured to be 40 feet. Her mother found her lying on her belly, still wearing her cycling helmet. Seibert believes that helmet saved her life.
Heather Seibert climbed down that cliff, which she says was difficult considering it was steep. Her husband Keith Seibert, a pediatrician, took a more bicycle-friendly route to the gorge.
Caroline Seibert was taken back to the surface and taken by ambulance to Children’s of Alabama, some 63 miles away.
Seibert says she no longer feels the park is safe. She says part of the area has fencing and part does not, and overgrowth sometimes makes it unclear which part is unfenced. She also says there is no warning signage on the route from the campground, where they were staying, to the trail.
Seibert says she’s a native of Monroeville, Alabama, but this was her first trip to Noccalula Falls city park, or that matter to Gadsden. She says she was so unfamiliar with the area she had no idea the waterfall was so nearby, or was the gorge where her daughter fell.
"I was choosing to feel safe in the city of Gadsden, and thought that we were in a safe environment, because that's what you expect from a city, you know. So if you know you're going to be something extremely dangerous right beside a cliff, you'd be able to take care of, and have future care of the people in your town," she said.
She says she was especially shocked when she communicated with the parks and recreation department. She says they cited a state law that specifically says landowners can't be required to fence in areas around dangerous cliffs.
“They can’t fence in the entire spot, so why do anything? That’s literally the way it came across from the (parks and recreation) director,” Seibert said.
We contacted Gadsden Parks and Recreation Director Jen Weathington, who said she couldn’t comment because the Seibert family has started the legal process.
Heather Seibert has since posted photos of her daughter in the hospital bed at Children’s and a photo of her broken helmet, on Facebook. She also posted video of the area where her daughter fell.
Seibert says she understands, even agrees partially, with the law not requiring fencing, as that law pertains to landowners. However, Noccalula Falls park is a city park and she believes a taxpayer supported park shouldn't be given that same consideration.
"Why should cities be held to different standards if I were going on somebody's hunting land?" she asked.
Her daughter Caroline has recovered from her injuries and the Seiberts are back home in Savannah.
