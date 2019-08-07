Funeral arrangements for 4-year-old Jurnee Coleman announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jurnee Coleman.
The 4-year-old girl died on July 31, days after being struck in her Gate City home by a stray bullet.
Jurnee’s celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church Zion City on Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. The address is 1105 Gene Reed Road in Birmingham. A public visitation is scheduled for the prior day from 2-6 p.m.
Donations can be made to Brighton Christian Memorial Funeral Home, which is located at 4400 9th Avenue North in Bessemer.
Raymond Shine, 38, has been charged with murder and certain person forbidden to possess a firearm for the shooting. Police are still searching for a second suspect.
