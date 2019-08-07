FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather to develop Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The radar is quiet now, but that will change this afternoon as thunderstorms blossom. The most organized threat for severe storms sets up to our northwest, but some of those storms still could be strong as they move in from the northwest today. The storms could produce damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Keep up with any possible alerts via the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Most of the action will happen between 3-9 p.m. The Barons game might be impacted, but we will just have to wait and see where activity fires and tracks. It will be another hot afternoon, breezy and feeling in the lower 100s. The radar quiets down overnight.