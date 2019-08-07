FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather to develop Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The radar is quiet now, but that will change this afternoon as thunderstorms blossom. The most organized threat for severe storms sets up to our northwest, but some of those storms still could be strong as they move in from the northwest today. The storms could produce damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Keep up with any possible alerts via the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Most of the action will happen between 3-9 p.m. The Barons game might be impacted, but we will just have to wait and see where activity fires and tracks. It will be another hot afternoon, breezy and feeling in the lower 100s. The radar quiets down overnight.
A FIRST ALERT for rounds of storms between today and early next week as the northwest flow pattern continues. Each day storms will be possible, especially in the afternoon hours and some could be strong. The heat is the other top story and it’s going to feel miserable through next week unless you get a passing shower or storm. The rain is great for the ongoing drought situation which we will get an update on tomorrow and pass that along.
Next week remains unsettled with several opportunities for storm chances. We will also have to deal with the heat with highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. As of now, I don’t see any relief from the heat or humidity over the next seven days.
Monitoring radar trends.
