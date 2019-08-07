FIRST ALERT: Heat and storm chances increasing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are dealing with cloud cover and temperatures in the 70s this morning. It feels very muggy, and the humidity will stick with us for the next five to seven days. We are monitoring a weakening line of showers in North Alabama slowing drifting to the south this morning. We expect this cluster of showers to weaken and dissipate during the morning hours leaving behind cloud cover. By this afternoon, we’ll likely see breaks in the clouds with temperatures heating up into the mid-90s. Some spots towards Greene, Hale, and Pickens counties could see highs in the upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will easily feel like it is in the triple digits. With daytime heating, we can’t rule out more scattered storms to form this afternoon and evening. Best chance to see storms will likely stay along and north of I-20. Storms will likely develop to our northwest and move to the southeast. Expect westerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph today.
FIRST ALERT: Storms that form over the next several days will have the potential to produce heavy rain, strong winds, frequent lightning, and possibly small hail. We can’t rule out a few strong storms becoming severe.
HEAT IS ON: Each day will present high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, heat index will likely climb into the triple digits. Heat advisories have already been issued to our west for parts of west Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma. Not sure if we’ll see any heat advisories this week, but we’ll be flirting with feels like temperatures approaching 105 degrees tomorrow in areas west of I-65.
ROUNDS OF STORMS: Not only will afternoon heating help spark up thunderstorms across the area over the next several days, but we will also have to watch for thunderstorm clusters to our northwest sweep into the Southeast this week. Models are indicating Northwest Alabama possibly seeing a cluster of storms moving through tomorrow. We could see more rounds of storms develop Friday through Monday. A pattern like this can be very difficult to predict. You’ll want to make sure you stay with us over the next several days as we continue to update the forecast.
NEXT WEEK: Next week remains unsettled with several opportunities for storm chances. We will also have to deal with the heat with highs in the low to mid-90s and overnight lows in the mid-70s. As of now, I don’t see any relief from the heat or humidity over the next seven days. Wish I had better news!
