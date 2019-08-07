FIRST ALERT: Heat and storm chances increasing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are dealing with cloud cover and temperatures in the 70s this morning. It feels very muggy, and the humidity will stick with us for the next five to seven days. We are monitoring a weakening line of showers in North Alabama slowing drifting to the south this morning. We expect this cluster of showers to weaken and dissipate during the morning hours leaving behind cloud cover. By this afternoon, we’ll likely see breaks in the clouds with temperatures heating up into the mid-90s. Some spots towards Greene, Hale, and Pickens counties could see highs in the upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will easily feel like it is in the triple digits. With daytime heating, we can’t rule out more scattered storms to form this afternoon and evening. Best chance to see storms will likely stay along and north of I-20. Storms will likely develop to our northwest and move to the southeast. Expect westerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph today.