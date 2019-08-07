Fairfield Prepatory HS gets new multi-sports turf field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tiger Stadium at Fairfield Prepatory High School has a new look for the 2019 football season. School and community leaders held a ribbon cutting for a brand new $800,000 multi-sports turf field.
“This is going to give our students more opportunities to shine,” said Fairfield Prepatory Principal Terrell Davis. “This is not just a football field, but will be a home to soccer and in the future maybe Lacrosse, and of course a place for our band to practice.”
School officials say it is an investment not just for the kids, but in money as coaches will not have to re-sod the field each year along with re-painting the field for each home game.
The Tigers will play its first game on the new turf field in football on Aug. 30 against Carver.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.